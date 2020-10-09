Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of director Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies' forthcoming production starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

A seasoned production house, a visionary director, a cast including the biggest stars of the Indian film industry and a remarkable story are the ingredients for an epic cinematic experience for movie lovers. Vyjayanthi Movies have pulled off another casting coup by roping in the legendary Amitabh Bachchan to essay a pivotal role in its mega-budget and multi-lingual film with a universal appeal.

For 50 illustrious years, Vyjayanthi Movies has created numerous memorable films, across Indian languages, and have significantly contributed to the glory of Telugu cinema. After its latest offering Mahanati, the story of the legendary actress Savitri that won several national and international awards, its upcoming project is a much-cherished dream for producer Aswini Dutt, founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

Talking about casting Big B, producer Aswini Dutt said, "The late legendary Shri NTR was an admirer of Shri Amitabh Bachchan and had even acted in the Telugu remakes of a few of his super-hit Bollywood films. Shri NTR and I had watched the landmark film Sholay several times when it ran for over a year at NTR's Ramakrishna Theatre.

Producer Aswini Dutt added, "After all these years, it is truly a glorious and immensely satisfying moment for me to welcome Indian cinema's greatest icon, Shri Bachchan to be a part of this prestigious movie under our banner, Vyjayanthi Movies. It is a production house that began its cinematic journey with Shri NTR and also was named by him."

Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in Chiranjeevi's Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, tweeted, "T 3685 - An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous and most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for Vyjayanthi Movies .. may you celebrate another 50 .. and on .. !! @VyjayanthiFilms #NamaskaramBigB."

Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame is equally excited to work with Amitabh Bachchan in his next directorial venture. Talking about the megastar, the director said, "I feel lucky and blessed that Bachchan Sir has selected our film among the many choices he has... It is a full-length role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is."

Co-producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt, who has been instrumental in raising the bar for cinematic values of several films of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, have expressed their boundless excitement on this momentous occasion.

With a dream cast that includes the biggest names in Indian cinema today including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and with a cinema wizard Nag Ashwin at the helm, movie lovers can indeed hope for a cinematic spectacle like never before. The film is slated for a worldwide release in 2022.