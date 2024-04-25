Father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen attending an award ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. Amitabh Bachchan was awarded with Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

'Feel very fortunate': Amitabh Bachchan

The event was held to honor Bachchan for his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema. Big B was accompanied by his son, Abhishek Bachchan. Before entering the event, both sought the blessing of the late Lata Mangeshkar and offered her flowers.

On April 24, 2024, singer, Usha Mangeshkar presented the award to Amitabh. Speaking at the event, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan's love for Lata Mangeshkar's voice and said, "I'm fortunate to receive this award today. I never really regarded myself worthy of such an award, but Hridyanath ji tried hard so that I could come here. The sweetness in her voice was honey and as the flow of honey never breaks, her 'swar' never breaks. Whenever someone hits the right chord, our soul meets with 'parmatma'. And Lata Mangeshkar ji's 'swar' joins us with God."

Abhishek Bachchan greets delegates but refuses to sit with them on the stage as a mark of respect

Many dignitaries and celebs attended the award ceremony. However, one video shows. Abhishek Bachchan greeted the delegates but he refused to sit with them on the stage.

In a clip, Abhishek was seen being honoured with a flower bouquet. While he was leaving the stage, one of the delegates present over there, asked Abhishek to grab a seat along with them. The actor refused to sit beside them and walked down the stage towards the audience as a mark of respect.

Many actors, including Randeep Hooda, Ashok Saraf, Abhishek Bahchcan, Padmini Kolhapure and playback singer, Roopkumar Rathod were also present at the event.

Netizens lauded Abhishek's gesture and lauded him.

A user wrote, "So well behaved! It's all about upbringing."

Another wrote, "He's so so grounded and very respectful. Fan of his good behaviour towards everyone."

The third one averred, "No doubt father and son both are very well cultured and well-mannered ."

Netizens also quizzed about Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan's absence and questioned why they skipped the event.

Aishwarya and Abhishek celebrated their wedding anniversary and shared a warm picture with their daughter, Aaradhya.

Aishwarya and Abhishek shared the picture on their respectively. Instagram handle and captioned it with a heart emoji.