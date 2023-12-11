Keeping up with the tradition, Amitabh Bachchan once again on Sunday greeted a sea of fans outside his residence. But this time he wasn't alone. He was accompanied by grandson Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut with "The Archies". Both Big B and Agastya waved and greeted the people outside Jalsa.

Big B took to social media and shared a few pictures he had clicked while the duo was greeting fans. Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "T 4856 - Sunoo !!".

T 4856 - Sunoo !!? pic.twitter.com/ySQrMKAPkq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 10, 2023

Fans flooded the comment section to wish them all the best". One user said, "Sunao jee, it's hard to be at the top for so long as you have been. 5Ps are your strength. Hats off to your perseverance, punctuality, patience, perfection and positivity!".

Another user said, "Best wishes for Agastya for more films in the future"

Big B was dressed in a multicoloured sweatshirt paired with white joggers and a cap, while Agastya can be seen donning a plain black T-shirt with a pair of blue jeans.

Netizens were quick to share their point of view and mentioned that Big B never greeted fans with Aaradhya.

However, that's not the case as Aaradhya when she was a kid joined her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan to meet his fans in 2013.

This tradition began after Big B's accident in 1982 while shooting for 'Coolie' and the actor has been doing this without fail since then.

Feud between Shweta and Aishwarya

Big B holding Agastya's hand and taking him for Sunday rituals of meet and greet with fans comes amid speculations of a rift between Big B's Shweta Nanda and Aishwarya.

Several reports also suggest that Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage has hit rock bottom after Aishwarya was missing from the Diwali bash of Bachchan. Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Ash and Abhishek had also removed their wedding rings as well.

If this all wasn't enough it was speculated that Big B and Aish have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

However, the truth is Aishwarya never followed anyone from the Bachchan clan apart from Abhishek.

How did the feud begin?

It all started with Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan penned a lengthy post after making her ramp debut at the Paris Fashion Week. Navya shared her experience walking the runway for L'Oréal Paris at the Paris Fashion Week. However, she skipped mentioning Navya's aunt, actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who walked the ramp as the Indian ambassador for the cosmetic brand.

Navya also skipped tagging Aishwarya on the post.

After this, on October 11 Amitabh Bachchan's birthday Aishwarya cropped Navya, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan's pictures and posted her and Big B's picture on her social media to wish the actor. This created all the more chatter in the media, and speculations began since then.

Meanwhile, things seemed all well between the Nanda's and the Bachchan as Aishwarya attended Agastya's debut film premiere The Archies and also gave a huge shoutout to him. She praised her film and act.

Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, and the two became proud parents to a daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.

Archies is streaming on Netflix India.