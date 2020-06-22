JD(S)' Govinda Raju, Congress' BK Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed and BJP's N Nagaraju, Prathap Simha Nayak K, R Shankar and Sunil Vallayapur have been unanimously elected to the House on Monday, June 22.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced that biennial elections to seven Karnataka Legislative Council seats will be held on June 29. The council member of seven MLAs is expiring on June 30 and the Commission was determined to complete the whole election process before it.

The election was necessitated as the term of seven MLCs- Naseer Ahmed, Jayamma, M C Venugopal, N S Bose Raju, H M Revanna (all Congress), T A Sharavana (JD(S)) and independent D U Mallikarjuna- will expire on June 30.

The ECI had also said that close monitoring of the whole process by appointing observers would be done to ensure free and fair elections.