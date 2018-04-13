The BIEAP (Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh) declared the Intermediate second year results 2018 (Class 12) on April 12 and the first year results will be announced on April 13.

The BIEAP conducted the AP Intermediate second year examination from March 1 to 19, 2018 and around 457,292 students registered for the exams this year. Ganta Srinivasa Rao, the Human Resource Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and B Udayalakshmi, Intermediate Board Secretary, held press meet to announce the results at the Shalton Hotel in Rajahmundry at 3 PM on April 12.

Krishna district has topped the list with with 84% overall score, while Nellur and Guntur district landed in the second and third places with 74% and 76% overall score, respectively. The top 3 colleges' percentage wise are Vijaynagar- 80%, followed by Vellore Srikakulam-70% and Chittoor- 60%.

Teja Vardhan Reddy has scored 992 in the MPC (Maths, Physics and Chemistry) stream out of 1,000 marks and emerged as the topper. Sheik Afran stood in the second position with 991 marks and Sushma landed in the rank with 990 marks.

Here are the steps to check their BIEAP second year results 2018:

Step 1: Click on the official website of BIEAP - bieap.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says Andhra Inter 2nd year Results 2018

Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Andhra Inter II Results 2018

Step 4: Enter your Roll number and other required details

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for further reference

BIEAP Intermediate second year results 2018 are available on the another website named Exam Results. The students have to enter their registration no, mobile no, email address and preferred course. The results will be sent to them through their mobile and email.

Students can also get Andhra Inter II year results 2018 on Mobile via SMS.

SMS - APGEN2REGISTRATION NO to 56263

BIEAP first year results 2018

The BIEAP conducted the Intermediate first year exams 28 February to 17 March, 2018 and around 5,23,837 had attended the expaminations this year. The board has announced to declared BIEAP first year results at 3 PM on April 13. Students can follow the above-mentioned steps on the same website to get their results.