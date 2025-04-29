Salman Khan has been one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry. The actor is known for giving massive debuts to many artists. The Dabangg Khan has given successful launch pads to many newcomers. At the same time, he is also known for ruining the career of several celebs he didn't get along with.

However, not everyone who has been launched by Salman has had the same luck. Many actresses received big launch opposite and by Salman but disappeared soon after. Let's take a look at some of them.

Bhumika Chawla: Bhumika starred opposite Salman Khan in 'Tere Naam'. The film became a massive hit and gave her the biggest launch in the Hindi film industry. Despite becoming a household name, Chawla failed to cash in on the success. A few roles here and there and the actress just disappeared from Bollywood.

Zareen Khan: After his break-up with Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan went on a rebound and found Zareen Khan. He launched Zareen in 'Veer'. From action, emotion, to good looks; the actress had everything. But, luck didn't seem to be in her favour. Zareen failed to emerge as producers' choice and soon moved far and far away from Bollywood.

Sneha Ullal: Sneha Ullal was touted as the 'next big thing' when she made her debut opposite Salman in 'Lucky: No Time for Love'. The actress had fame and success written all over her due to her striking resemblance with Salman Khan's former lover, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But, neither the film nor the films she did after could guarantee the same success for her.

Daisy Shah: Salman Khan gave a massive launchpad to background dancer, Daisy Shah, with his film 'Jai Ho'. Daisy gave the film her all but the project failed to impress the audience. Shah failed to emerge as directors' choice and has not been seen in Bollywood films for a while now.