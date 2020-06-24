Bhumika Chawla had played the role of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister in MS Dhoni's biopic. More than a week after his death, she has broken her silence around the debates and mud-slinging acts that have triggered following his death.

B-town Divided

Bollywood has apparently become a divided house between insiders and outsiders. The nepotism debate has taken the centre stage and lots of people, which remained mute spectators to date, have now taken courage to speak against the system.

There are attempts to give different colors to Sushant Singh Rajput's death by making powerful people from the industry directly responsible for his suicide. There are also speculations around the reason why he decided to kill himself.

Bhumika Chawla's Letter

Urging people to stop blaming each other and discussions on the public domains, Bhumika Chawla wrote the below letter:

"Dear Sushant - wherever you are - you are in the hands of God .... it's Been a week since you have gone ... What took you away —- THE SECRET HAS GONE WITH YOU — buried deep in your heart and mind .... I wish to tell all the people who are affected by this to pray and devote your time to things like —-Taking care of yourself , of the people around you ...There are speculations of why it happened .... THERE IS MUD SLINGING - there is wrath - there is —" who is to be blamed " —— there is " industry did it " —- " relationship did this" ... so on and so forth .... Dear PEOPLE RESPECT A SOUL GONE ... PRAY AND LOOK AHEAD ..... SPEND THAt TIME In caring for each other / CARING FOR THE NEEDS OF kids who need education : teach them in which ever way you can / PRAY for yourselves and others around you / EXERCISE —- stay positive ... LETS NOT BLAMe PEOPLE —— LETS RESPECT Each other ... LET THE industry find a solution within itself and not do public discussions on public domains —- Prayers for him."

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide at his Mumbai residence on 14 June. He was a successful actor, who had the potential to become the next big star of Bollywood. His death came as a big shock to the nation.