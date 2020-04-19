Salman Khan is one of the fearless actors of Bollywood. He is famously known for acing romantic as well as tough characters in his movies. Ever since he has done Dabbang, Chulbul Pandey Salman has become one of the most daring characters of the big screen. Even in real life, he is known for his unapologetic attitude and rawness.

Though Salman has done many romantic films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kon but the character he played as an eccentric lover boy in Tere Naam was highly applauded by the viewers. Directed by Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam was released in 2003. This movie was not only loved by the audience but it also ignited the trend of 'long hair' in Salman Khan fans.

The film handled Salman's staggering career to a great extent and he appeared once again as a mass hero. Though this movie turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Salman's career, Did you know that Bhaijaan was afraid to do this role, initially?

Salman was afraid to do 'Tere Naam'

When Tere Naam was offered to Salman Khan by Satish Kaushik, he was hesitant to do it as he was afraid that it would give out a wrong message. Salman is idolized by many in this country. He has a huge fan following and before doing any roles, Salman makes sure that he thinks about them and what impact his roles would lay on his fans.

Salman disclosed in one of the episodes at 'Aap Ki Adalat' with Rajat Sharma that he was afraid to do the role of Radhe in Tere Naam. He said, "Mujhe Itna Darr Laga, Ki Maine Socha Mai Ye Nahi Karunga." "Aisa First Time Hua Ki Majne Picture Karne Se Pehle Promotion Soch Liya Tha. Maine Socha Tha Ki Sabko Bolunga Ki Ye Picture Zaroor Dekhna, But is Character Ko Kabhi Follow Mat Karna," said Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Salman played the role of Radhe, a college guy and bully who had a street-side attitude. He stalked and kidnapped the girl against her wish and ruined himself after her. The role of the female protagonist was played by Bhumika Chawla.

As per the reports, director Satish Kaushik also disclosed that "During the shooting of the film, Salman Khan also told me that it will be liked by the audience but we are sending the wrong message. This will give the wrong message to the youth, which is not good."

Watch the full episode, here: