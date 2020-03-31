Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer film Pati Patni Aur Woh made headlines when Kartik Aaryan wrongly ranted about marital rape and associated it to be a problem with married men's will to have sex with his wife.

During an interview with BBC Asian Network, when actress Bhumi Pednekar acknowledged that the dialogue was wrongly used in the film, but the important part was that the producers choose to remove it from the film.

"Most of the time, but its human to make mistakes. You do at times miss out on things, for example, what happened with Pati Patni Aur Woh, the rape dialogue, that controversy became really big and rightly so the rape dialogue. But it was corrected by my producers, and it was removed from the film. And I'm glad that they did that. You do make mistakes," said Bhumi Pednekar.

In the same interview, Bhumi confessed that one of the reasons she chose to do Pati Patni Aur Woh was to breathe into glamour. Since the dawn of her career in 2015, with films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, she has played various characters which were ordinarily not keeping her in the glamourous quotient. Hence she wanted to experience the glamourous side of being an actress too

In the same interview, she opened up about the gender pay gap which happens in the industry.

"See the pay isn't equal and I'm not gonna defend the fraternity or the business but that's pretty much how it works everywhere. See my sister is a lawyer and I know her journey and it takes you a certain amount of years to be where you are. But yeah there's a lot of pay disparity," said Bhumi.

"100% that's there for sure and the world knows it that's not just in India, it's there worldwide. That's not just with films, that's in any industry. It is not the easiest place to be," she concluded.

She also mentioned projects such as Chhappak and Manikarnika where the women were paid more than the men. But she pointed out that it is important to reach that kind of stardom which Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone have achieved, in order to ask for such high paycheques.

On the work front, she is expected to be seen in Takht, which has been kept on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown that's taking place in India.