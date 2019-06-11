Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has launched the first look poster of Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. He also thanked director Ram Gopal Varma for allowing him to use this franchise title.

Karan Johar of Dharma Productions announced on Monday that he would produce a series of horror films under the title Bhoot. He revealed the first film in the franchise has been titled Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, which is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. He also released its first look poster featuring Vicky Kaushal. The movie is scheduled to be released on November 15.

Ram Gopal Varma has done a movie titled Bhoot in 2003 and he also did a sequel to it titled Bhoot Returns in 2012. Karan Johar's film series has the same title. Both these adept directors are known for their Twitter rant on several occasion. Many wondered whether KJo has taken permission from RGV to use this title.

In a statement to media, Karan Johar confirmed that he has taken permission to use this franchise title from Ram Gopal Varma. "I made an unreasonable request to Ramu, asking him for his franchise title BHOOT and he graciously and magnanimously agreed to give it to us without even blinking an eyelid," read the producer's statement.

However, Karan Johar was astonished by the generosity of Ram Gopal Varma. "All of us at Dharma are blown away by his generosity and are eternally grateful to him. We aspire to make sure the title is in the right hands of horror," added KJo.

On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV is impressed with the first look poster of Karan Johar's Bhoot. The filmmaker took to Twitter to share his views. He tweeted, "Hey ⁦@karanjohar⁩ the poster is looking WOW! Can't wait to see the intense ⁦@vickykaushal09⁩ in this genre."

RGV's comment came as a big surprise for many of his followers and one of them asked whether his account has been hacked too. Here are how his followers responded to the poster of Karan Johar's Bhoot.

Mantri Akhil‏ @AkhilReddyy

I am cheerfully delighted and flabbergasted with enormous gratification and appreciation for dispensing such an awesome skill in other words wow cool post thanks for sharing ☺️

Amby Says‏ @ambyism

RGV is praising Karam Johar?? Iska account bhi hack hogaya Kya?

Rahul Verma‏ @rahulverma8787

I think they stole your title, RGV

Kris Diva Realtor‏ @KrisDivakaruni

Is he (Karan) paying you for copying your Title nd theme?

Vikas Sharma‏ @vikas_unzip

Rgv sir, nothing can beat movie Bhoot you made. Nothing.

Vikram‏ @raghuprasad43

BHOOT..The Movie which I watched in Theater during 2003.. While watching, After every Horrifying scene...May be post climax I was the only person who was wanting to know who the Director was...Watched at Abhinay Theater bangalore...Memorable Experience till Date.. Thanks

Chetan agarwal‏ @Chetanniketa