The Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Pujan is set to take place on August 5th, apart from the anticipation, there is also some unsettling anxiety behind it all. Orders have been issued in Kodagu, Kalaburagi and Mangaluru declaring Section 144 in these areas ahead of the event starting on August 4th till August 6th.

Apart from Section 144, explosives will not be allowed to be sold, purchased or exploded in the time frame in Kalaburagi and a ban on liquor will come into effect as well.

Section 144 imposed in Karnataka districts

While so far the Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya hasn't become a cause of worry for the states, the authorities are not leaving anything to chance. In Karnataka, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code or the 'Unlawful assembly' act will come into effect ahead of the occasion, respective police departments of certain districts announced on Tuesday.

In Kodagu, Section 144 is imposed from 12 am on August 5th till 12 pm. The announcement was made by Deputy Commissioner Kanmani Joy in the district. In Mangaluru, Section 144 will be in effect from 8 pm on August 4th till 6 am on August 6th, the city's Police commissioner announced.

In Kalaburagi, Section 144 is imposed from 3 pm on August 4th till 6 am on August 6th as well, here explosives are not being allowed for sale or purchase. While people cannot burst crackers, the sale of liquor has also been banned in Kalaburagi in that time period.

These precautions are being taken to ensure peace isn't disturbed as the event proceeds. The Bhoomi Pujan on August 5th will witness many dignitaries attend among whom Prime Minister Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also attend.