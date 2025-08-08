After the success of the romantic number Pardesiya from the much-awaited film Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, the makers have now dropped a rainy romantic track titled Bheegi Saree.

If Pardesiya was a mix of classical and romantic love songs of Hindi cinema, Bheegi Saree is a passionate rain number that showcases Sid and Janhvi getting close and intimate in the downpour.

The song opens with Janhvi and Sidharth stepping out of their car to dance in the rain. What follows is a quintessential Bollywood rain sequence, with Janhvi Kapoor seducing Sidharth Malhotra in an upbeat track that blends romance with rhythm. Sid soon joins in.

Bheegi Saree also marks the return of Adnan Sami to Hindi film playback singing. This time, he teams up with Shreya Ghoshal, with the track composed by Sachin–Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

However, as soon as the song was released, netizens were reminded of Sridevi's iconic rain dance number Kaate Nahi Kat Te with Anil Kapoor, something many felt Janhvi tried to recreate, but without the same magic. Viewers criticised her expressions, claiming she was unnecessarily leaning into seduction when the track called for genuine romance.

Many even noted that Janhvi and Sidharth's chemistry was missing.

A user wrote, "What a ridiculous song — and they're actually making people dance to it too. How utterly pointless.."

Another mentioned, "The Adnan voice felt so out of place, whyy whatttt!!!.."

The third one mentioned, "The song is so bad that too much sensual, lusty chemistry and Jhanvi's blouse couldn't cover it up..."

Param Sundari is a cross-cultural love story, and while Sidharth will be seen playing a happy-go-lucky North Indian Param, Janhvi will essay the role of South beauty, Sundari. The film marks the first time that the two will be seen sharing the screen, and it has been directed by Tushar Jalota.

The film will be released on 29th August.