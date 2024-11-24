Bhartiyata is ingrained in the personae of diaspora: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the deep connection the diaspora shares with their roots, stating that "Bhartiyata (Indianness)" is deeply embedded in the personalities of Indian communities abroad.

He stressed that people of Indian origin are excelling in every field in the countries they reside in.

Speaking during the 116th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi encouraged citizens to share inspiring stories of Indian immigrants and their contributions to the world using #IndianDiasporaStories on the NaMo App or MyGov platform.

"I returned from Guyana, a country in South America, just the night before yesterday. Thousands of kilometres away from India, a 'Mini India' thrives in Guyana. Around 180 years ago, Indians were taken there for work, and today, people of Indian origin are excelling in every domain, including politics, business, education, and culture," he said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that Guyana's President, Dr. Irfan Ali, is of Indian origin and takes pride in his Indian heritage.

"Like Guyana, there are millions of Indians in dozens of countries worldwide, with stories spanning decades or even centuries. I urge you to explore these stories about how Indian immigrants have left their mark, participated in freedom struggles, and kept Indian heritage alive," he said.

Highlighting a unique project in Oman, PM Modi spoke about the preservation of historical records of Indian families who settled there centuries ago, mostly from Gujarat's Kutch region.

"These people had created important trade links. Even today they have Omani citizenship, but Bhartiyata is ingrained in their personae. With the support of the Indian Embassy in Oman and the National Archives of India, a team has been working on preserving their history, collecting thousands of documents like diaries, account books, and letters, some dating back to 1838," he shared.

PM Modi also highlighted the Oral History Project, where senior members of the Omani Indian community have shared their experiences, detailing their lives, challenges, and evolving relationships with the local population.

Drawing parallels, he mentioned a similar oral history project in India focused on preserving the experiences of Partition survivors. "Now, only a few people remain who witnessed the horrors of Partition, making this initiative even more significant," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of preserving history, highlighting initiatives like the creation of a directory of villages and campaigns to document India's ancient maritime capabilities. "A grand maritime museum is also being built in Lothal to showcase India's maritime history," he added.

PM Modi further appreciated efforts in Slovakia, where the Upanishads have been translated into the Slovak language for the first time. "This initiative highlights the global influence of Indian culture. It is a matter of pride that crores of people around the world cherish India in their hearts," he said.

He concluded by urging citizens to help preserve historical documents, manuscripts, and artefacts with the support of the National Archives of India, underscoring that "a nation that preserves its history secures its future."

(With inputs from IANS)