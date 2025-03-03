It was a star-studded Oscars night, bringing together a galaxy of stars under one roof, accompanied by thunderous applause and major wins. The 97th Academy Awards, held on Sunday (March 2) at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, celebrated the year's best films.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress, respectively, graced the red carpet in gowns that reflected their characters from Wicked. Grande—who plays Glinda—shone in a dreamy Schiaparelli gown, while Erivo, portraying Elphaba, stunned in a dark green velvet Louis Vuitton ensemble.
Protect Adam Sandler At All Costs #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/q7Cvp8mCRO— Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) March 3, 2025
BLACKPINK's Lisa also made a radiant appearance on the red carpet. Though not part of a nominated film, the K-pop superstar was set to perform alongside her Born Again collaborators, Doja Cat and RAYE. Another music icon in attendance was three-time Grammy winner Miley Cyrus, who was set to present at the event. Emilia Perez star also walked the red carpet, accompanied by her fiancé, producer Benny Blanco.
Actor Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, stood out in a smooth, buttery yellow suit, adding a unique touch to the night's fashion.
Conan O'Brien hosted the ceremony, bringing laughter with his signature humor. Hosting the Academy Awards for the first time, he kicked off the night with a heartfelt shoutout to India, greeting the audience with a "Namaste" and speaking in Hindi.
"Logo ko namaskar. Waha subha ho chuki hai, to mujhe ummeed hai ki aap crispy nashte ke sath Oscars dekhenge, " Conan O'Brien said, which translates to, "Greetings to the people of India. It's morning there, so I hope you enjoy your breakfast while watching the Oscars."
He then launched into a series of jokes about the Best Picture nominees, playfully roasting each film and setting the stage for an entertaining evening.
Let's take a look at the full list of winner
Best Actor
Adrien Brody (The Brutalist): Winner
Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
Mikey Madison (Anora): Winner
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)
Best Actor (Supporting Role)
Yura Borisov (Anora)
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain): Winner
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Best Actress (Supporting Role)
Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez): Winner
Best Director
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Sean Baker (Anora): Winner
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist: Winner
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best International Feature Film
I'm Still Here (Brazil): Winner
The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow (Latvia)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Conclave: Winner
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
Anora: Winner
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot: Winner
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress: Winner
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Animated Feature Film
Flow: Winner
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Documentary Short
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra: Winner
Best Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land: Winner
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup D' etat
Sugarcane
Best Original Song
El Mal (Emilia Pérez): Winner
The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)
Like A Bird (Sing Sing)
Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)
Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)
Best Original Score
The Brutalist: Winner
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance: WINNER
Wicked
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked: Winner
Best Editing
‘ANORA’ has won Best Original Screenplay at the #Oscars— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 3, 2025
See the full winners list: https://t.co/cDPncK6OIM pic.twitter.com/vHOIqw7se8
Anora: WINNER
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two: Winner
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Conan O'Brien deserves an Oscar for best attempt at a foreign language! ?— Teri Maa Ki Jack ???? (@TERIMAAKIJACK) March 3, 2025
Good job, though the Hindi was definitely Hinding! ? #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/AG0h2BOmFT
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked: Winner
"It's a communal experience you simply don't get at home."— ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025
After winning Best Director for "Anora," Sean Baker used his #Oscars acceptance speech to encourage viewers to support their local movie theaters.https://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/HU8AJkyS2g
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two: Winner
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked