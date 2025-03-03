It was a star-studded Oscars night, bringing together a galaxy of stars under one roof, accompanied by thunderous applause and major wins. The 97th Academy Awards, held on Sunday (March 2) at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, celebrated the year's best films.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress, respectively, graced the red carpet in gowns that reflected their characters from Wicked. Grande—who plays Glinda—shone in a dreamy Schiaparelli gown, while Erivo, portraying Elphaba, stunned in a dark green velvet Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Protect Adam Sandler At All Costs #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/q7Cvp8mCRO — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) March 3, 2025

BLACKPINK's Lisa also made a radiant appearance on the red carpet. Though not part of a nominated film, the K-pop superstar was set to perform alongside her Born Again collaborators, Doja Cat and RAYE. Another music icon in attendance was three-time Grammy winner Miley Cyrus, who was set to present at the event. Emilia Perez star also walked the red carpet, accompanied by her fiancé, producer Benny Blanco.

Actor Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, stood out in a smooth, buttery yellow suit, adding a unique touch to the night's fashion.

Conan O'Brien hosted the ceremony, bringing laughter with his signature humor. Hosting the Academy Awards for the first time, he kicked off the night with a heartfelt shoutout to India, greeting the audience with a "Namaste" and speaking in Hindi.

"Logo ko namaskar. Waha subha ho chuki hai, to mujhe ummeed hai ki aap crispy nashte ke sath Oscars dekhenge, " Conan O'Brien said, which translates to, "Greetings to the people of India. It's morning there, so I hope you enjoy your breakfast while watching the Oscars."

He then launched into a series of jokes about the Best Picture nominees, playfully roasting each film and setting the stage for an entertaining evening.

Let's take a look at the full list of winner

Best Actor

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist): Winner

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora): Winner

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)

Best Actor (Supporting Role)

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain): Winner

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Actress (Supporting Role)

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez): Winner

Best Director

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora): Winner

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist: Winner

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best International Feature Film

I'm Still Here (Brazil): Winner

The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Conclave: Winner

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora: Winner

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot: Winner

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress: Winner

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Animated Feature Film

Flow: Winner

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra: Winner

Best Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land: Winner

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup D' etat

Sugarcane

Best Original Song

El Mal (Emilia Pérez): Winner

The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)

Like A Bird (Sing Sing)

Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)

Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)

Best Original Score

The Brutalist: Winner

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance: WINNER

Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked: Winner

Best Editing

‘ANORA’ has won Best Original Screenplay at the #Oscars



See the full winners list: https://t.co/cDPncK6OIM pic.twitter.com/vHOIqw7se8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 3, 2025

Anora: WINNER

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two: Winner

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Conan O'Brien deserves an Oscar for best attempt at a foreign language! ?

Good job, though the Hindi was definitely Hinding! ? #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/AG0h2BOmFT — Teri Maa Ki Jack ???? (@TERIMAAKIJACK) March 3, 2025

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked: Winner

"It's a communal experience you simply don't get at home."



After winning Best Director for "Anora," Sean Baker used his #Oscars acceptance speech to encourage viewers to support their local movie theaters.https://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/HU8AJkyS2g — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two: Winner

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked