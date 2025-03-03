It's Sunday, and it's match day! Team India is facing off against New Zealand in a crucial group-stage match of the Champions Trophy. The winning team will secure the top spot on the table and face Australia in the semi-finals.

After scoring a modest 11 runs off 14 balls, Virat Kohli attempted a shot off New Zealand bowler Matt Henry towards the off-side. However, Glenn Phillips took a stunning flying catch, sending the Indian skipper back to the dressing room.

As per BCCI's new policy, the wives of Indian players are allowed to attend only one game in the Champions Trophy. Both Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh were present in the stands to support their husbands.

Following Virat's dismissal, it was Anushka Sharma's priceless reaction that caught the internet's attention. The actress was seen holding her forehead in disappointment and murmuring something to her friends in the stands.

Anushka Sharma and Indian fan's reaction after Glenn Phillips took stunner to send Virat Kohli back. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/XlWr3WYmRq — MUFA (@MufaAdani) March 2, 2025

A viral video from the India-New Zealand match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium shows Ritika Sajdeh holding Ahaan on her lap while Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, playfully interacts with him.

She was seen smiling and greeting Ritika before interacting with the baby boy, who responded adorably. The video has gone viral, as this marks the first time Anushka has met Rohit's son.

Ritika Bhabhi is with Ahaan at the stadium and Anushka Bhabhi is meeting Ahaan.??❤️



but I am still not sure whether this is Ritika Bhabhi or someone else. pic.twitter.com/bDZrMU55yU — ???????⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 2, 2025

As soon as the video went viral, netizens couldn't stop gushing over Anushka and Rohit's son Ahaan's cuteness and play time amid the India v NZ match.

India Set New Zealand target of 250

Teams: India and New Zealand

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke.