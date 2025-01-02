Bharat Jodo Yatra to public outreach initiatives: Rahul's newsletter sums up his 2024 exploits

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday released a newsletter, in an apparent attempt to maximise his reach to the people and impress upon them with his exploits in 2024.

The newsletter summarises Rahul's efforts as well as accomplishments in 2024, his endeavours in connecting with the electorate and also how he cornered the Centre on matters of public issues.

Sharing the newsletter, the Congress MP wrote, "Know my views on my speech on the Constitution and Manusmriti in Parliament and the developments related to it. Read along about my recent visit to the vegetable market and other activities."

The eight-page newsletter showcases his heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Mammohan Singh, his arguments and assertions on the "battle between Manusmriti and Constitution" and also a recollection of the memorable moments from his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"In 2024, Rahul Gandhi visited 25 states undertaking a yatra of over 6,600 km. He held more than 260 group interactions, addressed more than 200 public rallies and attended over 40 party events. He gave 15 speeches in Parliament and addressed 17 press conferences," it said.

It also shows the Congress MP visiting people during times of crisis including soaring inflation, expressing solidarity with families of the Hathras rape victim and many others. Rahul's address during the Congress' Belgaum session in Karnataka's Belagavi has also been documented.

A special focus has been laid on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which the party credits for its spectacular performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress party which had just 52 MPs earlier, saw its numbers swelling to almost double at 99 in the 2024 elections.

The newsletter also has details of his Parliament speech, including his inaugural address as LoP, where he hit out at BJP over its "politics of hatred" while championing the cause of non-violence.

The Congress MP has also urged the readers and netizens to subscribe to his WhatsApp channel.

Notably, the political space in today's world is getting increasingly driven by social media and digital communication and every party including the national ones as well as regional satraps are exploiting it to accentuate their appeal and amplify their reach to the masses.

(With inputs from IANS)