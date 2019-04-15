Beginning the journey of a man and a nation, Salman Khan shared the first poster of Bharat featuring himself in an old look with a grey moustache, beard and hair.

The first poster of Bharat has come in as a surprise for Salman Khan fans all over as the actor sports a never seen before look of an old, rugged, wise and experienced man with the grey moustache, beard and hair.

Salman Khan shared the poster on his social media saying, " Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain! #Bharat @Bharat_TheFilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif #Tabu @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @nikhilnamit @ReelLifeProdn @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries"

Bharat will trace the journey of a man spanning six decades. Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser that gives glimpses into the facades of the film. And now they will drop the trailer of Bharat on April 24.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Earlier, the makers have shared the looks from the film which were quite intriguing, the team has been actively sharing behind the scenes pictures and glimpses from the sets of the film that has left the audience in awe and asking for more.

'Bharat' is Zafar's third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film 'Sultan' and the recent 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.