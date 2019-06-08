Bharat starrer Salman Khan has had a splendid start at the box office, and the movie continued its impressive run over the three days, crossing Rs 100 crore on Friday.

Bharat has had an overwhelming box office collection on its opening day, becoming Salman Khan's biggest opening day grossing film. It had collected Rs 42.30 crore on first day at the domestic market.

While the movie had witnessed such massive number on opening day as it was a holiday, the film remained strong at the commercial circuits on second day as well. Bharat had collected Rs 31 crore on Wednesday at the Indian box office.

With strong word of mouth and Salman's stardom, the film continued its excellent run at the commercial circuits on day 3 as well. The movie witnessed an occupancy of around 60 percent at the theatres, which increased towards the evening shows.

With screen count of 4,700 across India, Bharat collected Rs 30 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on day 3 (Friday), conveniently crossing Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic market, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Although Bharat received mixed response from the critics, the film has been pulling huge set of audience to the theatres. After having such a phenomenal run at the box office in first three days, Bharat is likely to witness further jump in its collection over the weekend.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the emotional drama also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover among others. Based on Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat is set on the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition.