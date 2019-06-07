Salman Khan starrer Bharat has had a record-breaking start at the box office on its opening day, and the movie managed to make excellent collection on day 2 as well.

Bharat became Salman's highest opening day grossing movie by collecting Rs 42.30 crore on Wednesday at the domestic market. As it was released on the holiday of Eid, the movie pulled huge audience at the theatres.

Although Bharat witnessed a decline in its earning on Thursday for obvious reasons as it was a regular working day, the film still made huge moolah at the box office. With an occupancy of around 50 percent, Bharat dominated the commercial circuits across the country.

As expected, the movie witnessed better footfalls at the theatres towards the evening shows, registering an excellent second day collection. Released on 4,700 screens across India, Bharat collected Rs 28 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on day 2 (Thursday), according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Being a solo release, the film has been running successfully not just in multiplexes but also in single screen theatres. Despite receiving mixed response from critics, Bharat seems to be pulling huge number of audience across the nation.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat has already become Salman's biggest opening day earning film, and considering the trend, the film may well become his biggest hit if the word of mouth remains strong. The movie will soon cross Rs 100 crore mark, and it can witness huge rise in collection over the weekend.