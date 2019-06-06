Salman Khan's Bharat took off on an excellent note at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the movie registered a phenomenal collection at the domestic market on day 1.

Bharat released on the occasion of Eid, and took full advantage of the holiday. The film witnessed impressive occupancy at theatres from morning shows itself. The footfalls increased manifolds towards the evening shows, assuring a record-breaking opening day box office collection for Bharat on Wednesday.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat was earlier expected to face hurdle in its opening day business due to India vs South Africa World Cup match. But the film proved the expectations wrong. The emotional drama reportedly registered an occupancy of around 40 percent in the morning shows, which increased to around 70 percent towards the evening shows across theatres in India.

With a screen count of 4,700 across India, Bharat collected Rs 40 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on day 1 (Wednesday), according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

It is a huge opening for the film, and if the word of mouth remains strong, Bharat may end the first weekend with a record-breaking collection. Advance booking for the film was superb that reflected in the opening day business of the film.

Although the negative reviews from critics might impact its earning to some extent, Bharat is likely to continue the impressive run at the box office for the immense hype around it.

Apart from Salman, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff among others. Based on the Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat is set on the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition.