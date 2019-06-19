Salman Khan's Bharat has been running successfully at the box office, and its collection was just a little short of crossing Rs 200 mark at the domestic market. However, the movie achieved the milestone on its second Tuesday.

Bharat has had a phenomenal start at the box office as it turned out to be Salman's biggest opener of all time. It had collected Rs 42.30 crore at the Indian box office on opening day.

Cashing on the extended weekend due to the Eid celebrations, Bharat continued its superb run at the ticket counters, and had crossed Rs150 crore by the end of the first weekend.

Although the film's earning dipped in the following days, it kept on bringing decent money for its producers, thereby ending the first week with a collection of Rs 179.10 crore at the domestic market.

Although Bharat was expected to cross Rs 200 crore mark by the end of second weekend, the film failed to achieve the feat as it concluded its 13th day with a total collection of Rs 197.65 crore.

It was short of just Rs 2.45 crore to take the earning to double century, which it did on its day 14. Bharat collected Rs 2.50 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on second Tuesday, and crossed Rs 200 crore mark.

It has become Salman's sixth movie to cross double century at the Indian box office. Other five films include Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat received mixed reviews from the critics and audience, but the film continued to perform well at the box office. Also, the fact that there was no other big release has helped its earning.

Apart from Salman, Bharat also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff among others.