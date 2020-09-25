Nation-wide protests have been launched by farmers against the controversial farm bills passed in the parliament. Farmers in Karnataka have also lent their voices in support of the movement. Farmers are calling for a 'Bharat Bandh' to protest the bills.

The Karnataka State Farmers Association has joined the protest and members of the organisation were seen near Bommanahalli on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka highway on Friday morning.

Karnataka farmers' protests to hit transportation

The huge uproar against the farm bills' supported by opposition parties has led to numerous protests in different parts of the country. Farmers' bodies and unions called for a shutdown on Friday in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The opposition has also reached out to the President Ram Nath Kovind to bring these bills back for reconsideration. Police have been deployed in Karnataka in light of the calls of 'Bharat Bandh'. This is to ensure safety and that COVID norms are followed amid protests.

Due to the protests, it is expected that road and rail might be affected. The farmers are demanding that a Minimum Support Price be guaranteed to them to protect their interests. Farmers have said curfew and blockades will carry on till such time that the government meets their demands.

While RSS-affiliated organisations have also made these demands, such as Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, they will not be participating in the protest organised on Friday.