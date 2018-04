No impact was seen of Bharat Bandh call in Meerut, on Tuesday. Normal life was seen unaffected by the call as buses were seen plying on roads.

Earlier, MHA had issued an advisory to all states to take necessary precautionary measures in the view of Bandh called for Tuesday.

This notification comes a week after more than ten people were killed in a Bandh called by the Dalit group on April 2 against the alleged dilution of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court.