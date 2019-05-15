If rumours are to be believed, Bollywood actress Disha Patani and popular TV actor Parth Samthaan were reportedly dating each other before Disha was part of the industry.

The duo had dated for a year and the reason for their breakup is quite shocking. According to a Times of India report, Disha apparently found out about Parth's relationship with Vikas Gupta. In fact, the report also said that the Bharat actress parted ways after she found evidence of the actor cheating on her. Not just that, Parth reportedly admitted about it to the actress as well.

It should be recalled that Parth was in news for all the wrong reasons a few years ago due to his much-publised fight with TV producer and actor Vikas Gupta. At that time when Parth was asked about his relationship with Vikas, he had rubbished the reports. However, in 2016, Ekta Kapoor had confirmed that the two were indeed in a relationship.

She had told DNA, "Vikas and Parth were close to each other and were in a relationship. Parth has accused Vikas of touching him inappropriately on know because I was also there to bring in the New Year. I have seen several December 7, 2013, and 20 days later, he was with Vikas holidaying in Bangkok! I videos of him professing his love for Vikas."

Years later, both Disha and Parth are doing well in their personal and professional lives. Disha is rumoured to be dating Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff while Parth is in relationship with his Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Erica Fernandes.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. She will also feature in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. On the other hand, Parth, who rose to fame with youth-centric show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, is currently seen as Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.