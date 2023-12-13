Bhajanlal Sharma To Take Oath As Rajasthan CM On Dec 15

Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajanlal Sharma will take oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Rajasthan on December 15.

Rajasthan BJP has sent invitations to Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states for the swearing-in ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place outside Albert Hall in Jaipur.

On Wednesday, CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma visited Sanga Baba temple in Sanganer while the Deputy Chief Minister-designate Diya Kumari paid her obeisance at Aaradhya Govinddev in Jaipur.

The Chief Minister-designate Bhajan Lal has not yet revealed the list of possible cabinet ministers.

After a meeting of the legislature party, Bhajan Lal, also met the Governor to stake claim to form the government.

"Together with all the BJP leaders, we will do all-round development of Rajasthan," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)