We often see celebrities ditching their swanky cars and opting for public transport. In the past, we have seen Sara Ali Khan travel by Mumbai locals to beat Mumbai traffic. Other celebrities like Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan too have taken the autorickshaw ride, and joining the bandwagon, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Saturday took an auto ride with her daughter Nitara in Mumbai.

Twinkle shared video on her Instagram handle as well as paparazzi shared the video

Twinkle's daughter Nitara followed Twinkle inside the auto. As Nitara told her mother something, Twinkle responded, "Bohut accha hua (It was very good)." Though the mother-daughter duo sat inside the auto, the driver didn't start the vehicle. Twinkle told the driver to start the rickshaw while the photographers kept on clicking their pictures.

Twinkle told the auto driver, "Chalo bhaiyya aap wait karrahe ho (Drive please, you are waiting)" and laughed. This left Nitara smiling too.

Twinkle reminisced memories from her college days and penned a note on her Instagram and shared the reel of her and Nitara taking the auto ride.

Twinkle captioned, " Now you know why my first book had a rickshaw on the cover:) As a teenager my friends used to call me 'Rickshaw Rani' and I guess old habits die hard. I recall one ride where I began the journey by asking, Bhaisaab, how many years have you been driving this auto?" The diminutive driver replied, "Memsaab one year now, before I do embroidery work. I didn't like... but good money. Saved and bought seven gold biscuits, all gone in daughter's marriage now. But, I still have one gold biscuit left at home so god is kind." While getting off the rickshaw I gave him some kind advice, "Don't tell anyone about the gold biscuit bhaisaab! One never knows what kind of people are out there. Today, there were no knives and this turned out to be an unexpected but great end to my last day in town as the little one and I giggled all the way back home. Drop a ❤️ if you love Bombay and all its madness too(sic),"

Netizens react

Soon after she penned a heartfelt note about the maximum city of Mumbai and how she loves the madness surrounding it, fans flocked to her comment section and lauded Twinkle and Akshay Kumar for raising their children in the most humble and grounded way. A section of netizens also shared similar instances of them travelling in and around the city.

The first user said, "Absolutely love my Bombay and all it madness!!!!"

The second one said, "A way to keep your children grounded."

The third person commented, "Twinkle is Cool! It's lovely to see them Both enjoying normally!."

Twinkle Khanna ringed her birthday in Goa with family

Twinkle Khanna celebrated her birthday in Goa. She shared a picture with Akshay Kumar and her kids Aarav and Nitara. She captioned the post, "The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most. Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead.(sic)"

Work front

Twinkle Khanna has been part of various films like Mela, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Baadshah, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. In 2001she quit acting and ventured into writing in 2015.