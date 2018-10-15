Ram Gopal Varma gave Akkineni Nagarjuna one of his biggest flops with the movie Officer. Many believe that the director has lost his filmmaking knack, as he has not made any decent movie in the recent past.

Ram Gopal Varma, who is often known for his controversial statements, is back with the promotional activities of his upcoming movie titled Bhairava Geetha starring Dhananjayaka and Irra Mor. RGV has already unveiled a few posters for the much-anticipated movie.

The posters that were released today shows the lead pair Dhananjayaka and Irra Mor sharing some intimate moments. This movie is directed by Siddhartha, which is presented by Ram Gopal Varma.

Bankrolled under Abhishek Pictures banner, Bhairava Geetha is still being shot. One of the songs from the movie is being shot at Jodhpur. The movie was supposed to hit the screens on October 12 but was postponed.

Ram Gopal Varma had challenged the makers of Aravinda Sametha that Bhairava Geetha would compete with the Jr NTR starer at the box-office.

Bhairava Geetha is being shot near Pulivendula, in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district. Touted to be an action entertainer, Ram Gopal Varma has started the promotional activities for the movie already.

On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma has been making announcements regarding his upcoming biopic "Lakshmi's NTR". This movie will portray the life of late actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

Ram Gopal Varma also came up with a video in which there is a person who appears like Andhra Pradesh's current CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Luckily I got this video as a forward ..it’s uncanny that this waiter exactly looks like CBN

I offered a lakh for anyone who can trace him down and luckily he got traced by a man called Rohit Mutyala who works for TV9 #NTRTRUESTORY pic.twitter.com/QTFthLlPC2 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2018

Ram Gopal Varma is finally back, creating a decent buzz on social media. How his upcoming projects are going to turn out, we have to wait and see.