'Bhaijaan being human': Salman Khan releases donkey Gadhraj from Bigg Boss 18 house after PFA slams makers of Animal Abuse

This season of Bigg Boss 18 is a tad bit low in terms of TRP and has also failed to hook the audiences to watch the show. Salman Khan led show's 18's season hasn't picked up despite contestants' fights, quarrels and dramatic twists and turns. This season is different as apart from 18 contestants locked inside the house, a donkey named Max, also known as Gadharaj was locked inside the house, keeping an animal inside the house didn't go down well with PETA and they slammed the makers stating it's animal abuse.

PETA India had written a letter to Salman Khan and had requested him to convince the makers of the show to release the donkey.

The donkey named Max was evicted from the house. Gadhraj was not evicted out of the contestant's choice but after constant pressure from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

What was PETA's letter about?

In a statement released on social media, People For Animals (PFA) wrote, 'Thanks to Smt Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Chairperson, People For Animals, for her intervention in this matter. This success was made possible through the collective efforts of everyone in the community who stood up for the donkey's release'.

The statement also read, "We are pleased to inform you that the Bigg Boss team has updated us with the news that they have released the donkey. This success is a direct result of the collective efforts of everyone who supported and joined the cause. Thank you for standing with us and for showing that compassion and action can make a real difference (sic)."

Contestants on BB 18

Bigg Boss Season 18's final list of contestants includes author and life coach Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara, Vivian Dsena, 'Viral bhabhi' Hema Sharma, Nyrra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Shoaib Ibrahim, Karanveer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Chaahat Pandey and Tejinder Singh Bagga, among others.