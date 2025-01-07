Salman Khan's home at Galaxy apartments is undergoing a makeover following the attack from Lawrence Bishnoi gang members. A video of the balconies of Salman's apartment getting bulletproof panels has now taken over the internet. With this, the Sikandar actor has upgraded his security measures after three unknown gunmen had opened fire at his home back in April, 2024.

Salman Khan not only got double security cover but also travels in a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV which he reportedly ordered from Dubai. An intense set of bodyguards and armed personnels follow the superstar everywhere he goes and utmost security check and strict precautions are taken at Bigg Boss 18 sets where the actor hosts Weekend Ka Vaar.

Social media reactions

"Is Bishnoi gang going to do something big?" asked a user on the video doing the rounds. "Bhai also got scared it seems," another user commented. "Cage for the Tiger," a social media user took a dig. "But wasn't he saying some other dialogues in Sikandar?" another social media user commented. "He is scared," a worried fan wrote.

"For safety or under fear?" asked a social media user. "No one can touch Salman," another social media user commented. "This is called fear," read a comment. "The whole family is scared," another comment read.

Arbaaz after attack on Salman's home

While Salman Khan had maintained a stoic silence on the matter after the attack, Arbaaz Khan had shared his take. "We are doing fine. I wouldn't say that we are doing absolutely alright because there is a lot happening right now, in the family. Of course, everyone is worried. But I am committed to promoting Bandaa Singh Chaudhary. It's my film releasing on October 25 and I've to make sure that the film also goes out. Yes, there's a lot happening but I've to do what I've to do," he had told Zoom.