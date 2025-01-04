Salman Khan is known to be a man of many talents and his fans love the fact that he is always willing to explore newer avenues every now and then. He is an actor par excellence, but he has confidently sung in movies and he was never scared of launching his own clothing line and trying fun things. However, of late, his fans have realised that there is one particular talent of his that is not much talked about or the fact that not too many people know of it. Salman in older interviews has claimed that he loves to paint but over the years quite a few people have forgotten about this particular hidden talent of his.

Many a time, pictures of Salman painting during his day off or break have gone viral on the internet and a few years back his artworks too would be very much talked about. The same hype is back yet again after several of his paintings were posted on a Reddit thread. Netizens were amused at how nuanced each of his paintings was. Each of his paintings seemed to have a deeper connotation and a few of them dabbled in promoting religious harmony.

Earlier, Salman would exhibit his paintings, but he no longer does the same. His fans believe that he perhaps finds solace in this and thus wants to keep it to himself. His paintings are extremely expressive and, according to many, reflect his thoughts.

After Salman's paintings went viral on Reddit, netizens could not help but comment on his skills and be surprised by his talent. A comment on the thread read, "He is actually a good painter/ artist." A particular Reddit user commented saying, "These are amazing!!! He's so talented and ajeeb at the same time lol" to which another person replied with "Trait of a good artist Eccentricity is also required."

That is not it many even discussed his paintings in great detail, a fan wrote, "He has his own unique style. but unfortunately most indians are still used to elementary school concept of best apple shading = best painter so it is routinely trolled on insta etc. to me this is 10x more impressive than generic landscape paintings". Another replied to the comment saying, "Exactly they think the more realistic a painting is the better it is..as if cameras can't already do that. They have to ask themselves what separates a man from a machine first,there's something beyond what we see. They have to understand painting is not about the public,it is about the artist. They won't make something for the "public" to like and understand. Then that would just be poster making! . Bhai could be a contemporary artist. He has a good sense,and I've seen the clips of him working the man enjoys it."

In terms of work, Salman Khan is busy shooting Big Boss 18 and was recently seen in a cameo role in Varun Dhawan's Baby John. However, there is a lot of speculation that Salman Khan might collaborate with Atlee for a big project soon.