Brown Mundes were in the house last night. A star-studded premiere for singer AP Dhillon's docu-series was held in Mumbai.

From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, Shinda Kahlon, and Harrdy Sandhu among others put their fashion foot forward for the premier night that was held on Wednesday.

For the unversed, Indian rapper and singer Arpan Kumar Chandel, better known as King, was also seen at the event. He performed his hit song, "Maan Meri Jaan," on which he had collaborated initially with Nick Jonas.

Salman Khan comes out in support, hugs Ranveer Singh and AP Dhillon

Apart from them, influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, producer Guneet Monga and her husband Sunny Kapoor, and actor Mrunal Thakur made stylish appearances at the event.

At the screening of AP Dhillon's upcoming docu-series, Salman Khan happily hugged actor Ranveer Singh and singer AP Dhillon. The trio gave the paparazzi some picture-perfect moments.

Salman Khan was dressed in a grey t-shirt and wore blue denim. Ranveer Singh wore a flowy off-white pantsuit, he ditched the shirt underneath his blazer and wore statement glares.

However, eagle-eyed netizens weren't too pleased with Ranveer's fashion sense and bashed him. At the same time, a section of netizens was concerned about Salman Khan's ageing. As several pictures and videos showed white stands of hair and wrinkles.

Netizens react

A user mentioned, "Ranveer night dress kynon pahan liya bhai". (Why did Ranveer Singh wear night dress).

Another mentioned, "Bhai old ho rahe hai.." (Bhai is getting old).

Meanwhile, the friendship and camaraderie between Ranveer Singh and Harrdy Sandhu was the highlight of the evening.

The two actors had shared the screen in the critically acclaimed movie "83," portraying the iconic cricketer Mohinder Amarnath and the legendary captain Kapil Dev respectively. Their on-screen chemistry translated seamlessly to real life, as the duo caught up and exchanged anecdotes, laughter, and shared memories.

Take a look:

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. Tracing the journey of Punjabi singer will be released on Prime Video on August 18, 2023.