Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have been friends for over three decades now, and with each passing year, their friendship strengthens. On the eve of Eid, Aamir and Salman met and Bhaijaan took to his social media and shared a picture-perfect snap with his dearest friend Aamir and extend Eid greetings to their fans.

Not just did they meet, but reportedly, Salman also gave his lucky Firoza bracelet to Aamir for a day.

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan greeted his fans from Galaxy apartment, where eagle-eyed fans spotted that Salman Khan didn't wear his bracelet

After their meet-up, Salman shared a striking selfie with fans on social media. Later, Aamir was seen joining Salman for Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party on Saturday night, wearing Salman's Firoza bracelet, sparking rumours about whether the bracelet was a gift or just a good luck charm.

Later on, Saturday evening, when the actor waved to his fans from his galaxy apartment, he wore a full sleeves t-shirt and his bracelet was not to be seen.

In fact, even during Arpita and Aayush's party Salman opted for a full sleeves black shirt. On the other hand, Aamir Khan at the Eid bash was seen wearing the Firoza bracelet on his right wrist. Though it seemed a little too loose for him too. Fans in no time flocked to social media and were of the view that Salman had indeed given his bracelet to Aamir.

As Salman Khan has never been spotted without his lucky Firoza bracelet but he seems to have made an exception on Saturday.

Here's how netizens reacted

A user wrote, "We rarely see Amir attending any such parties or events, lagta hai Salman ka bracelet return karne aaye hai."(Looks like Aamir Khan only came to return the bracelet to Salman Khan).

Another user wrote, "Salman Bhai Ka Bracelet, Aamir Bhai ke haath Mein." (Salman Khan's bracelet on Aamir Khan's wrist).

We rarely see Amir attending any such parties or events, lagta hai Salman ka bracelet return karne aaye hai ❤️☺️ pic.twitter.com/rDkH1vSFbC — SakSHii (@beingsakshi27) April 22, 2023

The third one said, "Bhai ki bracelet."

"The bracelet reminds me of when Joey gifts Chandler a bracelet. I like that Aamir doesnt care for brands and shows off. I respect him for that. It's just that in normal clothes also he can choose much better than this," a user wrote on Reddit.

Aamir returned the bracelet

However, Aamir reportedly returned the bracelet to Salman inside the party, as while making an exit, the bracelet was not to be seen.

Netizens concluded that Salman loaned the bracelet for only a day to Aamir as a good luck charm.

Aamir was spotted posing with Kartik Aaryan minus the bracelet. "Seems he took the bracelet the lucky charm for one day and returned back to Salman," a fan speculated. "

Salman Khan celebrates Eid with Khan-daan

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma took to her Instagram account to share the family photos from the celebration. In pictures, one can see Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen and the Khan siblings including Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira and Arpita. Aayush Sharma joined the celebrations along with his two kids. Sohail's son Nirvan, Yohan, Atul Agnihotri and his kids were also present. Arpita wrote, "Eid Mubarak from ours to yours."

On the work front, Salman Khan had his Eid 2023 release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Friday, April 21. Helmed by Farhad Samji. It stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Apart from this, Salman has Tiger 3 releasing during Diwali 2023. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He next returns to YRF with Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.