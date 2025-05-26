Salman Khan's film Sikandar, which released in theatres on March 30, 2025, failed miserably at the box office and has been dubbed one of his biggest flops.

On Sunday, May 25, the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer dropped on Netflix. While Sikandar didn't receive a warm response on social media, the promotional video teasing its OTT release was surprisingly well-received by fans.

In the clip, Salman is seen in a lift with an assistant director when a group of goons barges in. Salman takes charge and delivers a warning, showing them exactly why he's the last person anyone should mess with. The video ends with him revealing when and where to watch the film on Netflix.

Fans praised Salman's signature swag and action-packed performance in the promo, with many saying the teaser had a better script and acting than the film itself.

A reddit post read, "Did more acting in this ad for Netflix than the whole film. Just Salman things.."

A user wrote, "Salman's energy here gives old Salman vibes. Good to see him back.."

Another fan wrote, "This announcement is better than the whole movie."

The next one wrote, "Marketing team needs a raise.."

As the film is streaming on Netflix, sharing the promotional teaser, Netflix wrote, "Aap Sikandar ko dhundh rahe hain, aur Sikandar aapke ghar mein intezaar kar raha hai. Watch Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, out now on Netflix!"