Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli not only serve relationship and marriage goals, but have also been following a spiritual path in recent years. They are often seen visiting temples and ashrams of revered spiritual leaders like Neem Karoli Baba and Prem Anand Maharaj.

On Sunday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

They offered prayers at the revered shrines and met with the priests. Several photos and videos of the couple have surfaced on social media. In the pictures, Virat is seen wearing an off-white kurta, while Anushka opted for a traditional lavender suit.

During their visit, the couple also met Sanjay Dutt, the successor of Mahant Gyan Das of Hanuman Garhi and the national president of the Sankat Mochan Sena. Senior priest Hemant Das of Hanuman Garhi facilitated their darshan and rituals.

A day before their divine darshan, Anushka Sharma was accompanied by her cricketer husband Virat Kohli to Lucknow for the RCB vs SRH match on May 23. The actress has allegedly stepped away from her successful film career and is frequently seen cheering for Virat from the stands during his matches.

Will RCB battle it in the finals for the coveted trophy?

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow. Their chances of qualifying for the finals depend a lot on who wins tonight's match between GT and CSK.

If RCB beats Lucknow Super Giants on May 27, they could still finish on top of the table. A second-place finish is also possible if RCB wins and if either of the one of GT or PBKS wins.