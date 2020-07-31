The investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death took a drastic turn when the actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty (Sushant's girlfriend) in Patna accusing her of abetment to suicide.

This has now given rise to many more conspiracy theories in addition to those that have already been doing the rounds of social media ever since Sushant died on June 14. Amid all the chaos, Swastika Mukherjee, who has worked with Sushant in Dil Bechara and 2015 crime thriller Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, has said that people should have showed their love and concern when he was alive.

"We have forgotten the most important bit that he has a father whose loss is way, way more than the loss of his fans, followers or co-actors. What we really needed to do was, give them the time, space and place to grieve which we have been so irresponsible with. Nobody, whether family or fans, will ever get to know what happened. Nobody is ever going to get closure," Swastika Mukherjee was quoted as saying by PTI.

She further added, "We just started harping on issues and they went on piling one after the other. People showing so much concern now could have shown the same concern when he was alive. The whole conversation is now fuelled with more assumptions, hate and evil."

'Why use someone's death for everything you want to talk about'

In the aftermath of Sushant's death, many Bollywood biggies were caught in the nepotism web which was followed by heavy criticism and a fair share of blame game. Addressing the nepotism debate, Swastika said that it has existed six months before Sushant's death and it will continue to exist six months later and people will soon move on from the most talked about topic.

"Putting nepotism and the baggage of the rest of the conversation happens every day on social media from different sectors. Did they not exist six months ago or will they not exist six months later? Everything will be the same and people will also move on.

"Those who are in power to change the work place or ethics, they could have done this six months ago and they can also do it six months later. Why use someone's death to speak about everything you want to talk about? Media and people on social media are all lapping it up. We are not respecting the dead. We are not even respecting people in his family," she said.