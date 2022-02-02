Soon after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2022-23 on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) held a 3-hour-long press meet in which he lambasted the budget as "Golmal Budget" and proposed a new Constitution to be written for the country.

He said the budget has entirely disappointed people of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, farmers and other minority communities. "The Budget, which can be called a Golmaal Budget, did not project the facts," KCR said and described it as "useless and purposeless."

But beyond the budget, KCR has brought forth several issues the nation is facing and proposed a change in the form of a new Constitution and called for opposition unity. Here are ten takeaways from KCR's speech that ran almost uninterrupted for three hours, leaving the press people stunned at his remarks and assessment of the nation's politics.

Change Constitution

KCR has left the journalists stunned with his bold proposal to change the Constitution of India. He said, "Many countries have rewritten their constitution to suit the changing needs and I propose the country should debate on merits of writing a new constitution."

He slammed both Congress and BJP for misusing the Concurrent List to take away the autonomy of States on several fronts since the days of Nehru and targeted BJP for the same in view of the latter's bid to transfer IAS officers to the Centre's pool without the consent of the State governments.

"As a person with 50 years of public life behind me, and having held several Constitutional positions, I believe it is time for a new Constitution. Both the so-called national parties – BJP and Congress have failed the country, and have only indulged in usurping the powers of the State under the garb of Concurrent List," he said.

No foresight to development

Even after 75 years of Independence, the Centre has failed to utilise available water resources in the country. Stating that the country can devise a plan with foresight to use water resources and generate enough electricity. Providing water and power to the farmers, he said Telangana could achieve immense progress in 7 years that no other state in the last 70 years could accomplish.

Proposing a Telangana Model of development, he challenged the Gujarat Model and denounced the BJP, alleging that it is employing all tactics including the misuse of 'social media', to divide society by propagating "half-truths".

Upcoming Conclave

The Chief Minister revealed that a conclave of retired civil servants will be held in Hyderabad soon to discuss the strategy to counter the BJP. Reminding the post-Emergency change, he declared, "I am sure whenever there is such a need, the people would react. We can change the face of the country in two years and we will start the efforts shortly."