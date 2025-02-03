It was a star-studded musical night as the who's who from the musical fraternity attended the Grammy Awards 2025, amping up the glam quotient. However, it was Beyoncé who scripted history with 11 nominations. She became the first Black woman to win a Grammy.

Beyonce wins 2 Grammys for Cowboy Carter

Beyonce entered the 2025 Grammy Awards evening with 11 nominations, including nods for Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. Her hit song Texas Hold 'Em was also nominated in multiple categories, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Country Song.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Cynthia Erivo, and others celebrated and rejoiced as Beyoncé was finally awarded Album of the Year.

Several videos and pictures of Beyoncé winning a Grammy have surfaced on social media. Amid those viral clips, it was Lady Gaga who couldn't hold back her tears.

A picture of Lady Gaga crying as Beyoncé received the award has sent the internet into a meltdown.

Actress-singer Lady Gaga won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and gave a shoutout to the trans community during her acceptance speech.

"It's such an honour to sing for all of you. I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible," Gaga said, as reported by Variety.

She added, "Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you."

As per reports in Variety.com, "While Gaga did not get explicitly political in her speech, her remarks come amid a wave of executive orders signed by U.S. President Donald Trump targeting trans people. Among them is an order stating that the federal government will only recognize two unchangeable sexes and another requiring transgender women in federal custody to be moved to men's prisons."

For the unversed, Gaga has long been an ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards was hosted by Trevor Noah and streamed live on Sunday (early Monday morning in India) from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the premiere ceremony streaming earlier on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel. For the Indian audience, the Grammy 2025 broadcast was available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.