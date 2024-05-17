A Bengaluru woman was shocked to find a fake payment scam orchestrated by an Ola driver, a scheme not uncommon among taxi drivers affiliated with ride-hailing apps like Ola and Uber.

This time, the incident unfolded when the woman, who had booked a cab from 3rd Phase, J.P. Nagar to Wilson Garden, found herself confronted with an inflated fare on the driver's phone. However, her quick thinking thwarted the attempt.

Taking to the 'Bangalore' subreddit under the handle @Whyshnahwe, the woman recounted her harrowing experience. She detailed how she needed to reach coaching classes in Wilson Garden and had opted for cash payment for her Ola ride. As the journey concluded, the driver presented a fare of 749 rupees, a stark contrast to the approximately Rs. 254 displayed on her app.

Refusing to fall for the scam, the woman insisted on inspecting the driver's phone herself. Upon discovering that the Ola app was still active in the background, she exposed the driver's deceit. Despite his attempts to deceive her further, claiming the inflated amount was due to Ola money dues, she remained vigilant. With a composed demeanor, she seized control of the situation by swiftly ending the trip on the app herself.

The driver's feigned ignorance and attempts to regain control of the situation were no match for the woman's astute handling of the ordeal. Her calm yet assertive actions not only saved her from being scammed but also served as a reminder of the importance of vigilance when using ride-hailing services.