Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know how the Ghibli trend has swooped away the entire nation off its feet! The release of OpenAI's GPT, has taken the Ghibli aesthetics to a whole new level. People across the world are busy getting a Ghibli style picture of them, their family and friends.

The Ghibli trend

From everyday social media users, celebs, sports personalities, businessmen to even political figures; the Ghibli momentum is unstoppable. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cricketer Sachin Tendulkar; everyone is smitten by the ChatGPT update that has made them transform their special moments into a classic style of Hayao Miyazaki's movies.

And if you are also one of the those obsessed with the trend, you might willingly have compromised on your privacy. Yes! You read that right. You might have enjoyed the trend so far in doing this, you might have willing compromised on your privacy and data.

AI-sa kuch trend ho raha hai, maine suna. Toh socha, what if Ghibli made cricket? pic.twitter.com/NdKptwOliM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 27, 2025

A big kick on your safety

Several experts have weighed in on the data breach that could take place. Proton, a platform that works around data privacy, has warned users of how their picture could be used for purposes not agreeable by them.

"From the risks of data breaches, once you share personal photos with AI, you lose control over how they are used since those photos are then used to train AI. For instance, they could be used to generate content that may be defaming or used as harassment," Proton wrote on social media.

"Many AI models, particularly those used in image generation, rely on large training datasets. In some cases, photos of you, or with your likeness, might be used without your consent. Lastly, your data could be used for personalized ads and/or sold to third parties," the post further warned social media enthusiasts.