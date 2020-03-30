The world is facing an unprecedented coronavirus crisis that has threatened the very existence of humanity on earth, but some people are so corrupt inside out that they are trying to extort money from people even in this situation. The government has warned people against several fake PM CARES Fund UPI IDs seeking money for coronavirus charity doing rounds.

"Beware of Fake UPI ID being circulating on the pretext of PM CARES Fund. #PIBFactcheck: The correct UPI ID of #PMCaresFunds is pmcares@sbi," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

Several Twitter users have also flagged this and sought government's action against those circulating fake UPI IDs in the pretext of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coronavirus charity fund.

"Pls be aware of such fraud accounts & people collecting money on the name of PM Cares Fund Down pointing backhand index. The govt must quickly take action against such people & accounts who aren't ashamed of exploiting the situation in these crisis time," wrote a Twitter user.

One such fake UPI ID is pmcare@yesbank, which is registered in the name of some Mahesh Chandra Singh. Another UPI ID pmcares@hdfcbank registered in the name of Vijay Prakash Mishra are seeking money for the coronavirus charity fund. These are fake UPI IDs and the correct UPI ID of PMCaresFunds is omcares@sbi. So, make sure you monetary contribution in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic is going into the right hands.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the emergency relief fund where people can make monetary contributions to help the government in the fight against coronavirus, which has killed more than 30,000 people and infected over 6.5 lakh globally.

People can donate money using their debit and credit cards, internet banking, UPI, RTGS or NEFT. The amount will be exempted from income tax and for businesses, it will be considered as part of their mandatory CSR obligations.