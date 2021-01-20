Online shopping has become a norm in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. But with this convenience comes a great deal of risk. There are several e-commerce websites selling everything under the sun and then there are websites, often unheard of, giving some irresistible offers on various items. These offers are so good, one might just go ahead and order even when it is not necessary.

If the thought comes to you that this particular deal is too good to be true, it's safe to assume it is not true. Mumbai Police is warning online shoppers of just that and has even released a list of fake shopping websites after busting a major cyber fraud gang that duped 22,000 people across India.

From dress materials to imitation jewellery and other household items, fraudsters lured online shoppers successfully duped thousands of people through fake websites to the tune of Rs 70 lakh. They even advertised their products on Facebook to get buyers. After several complaints against one fake website shopiie.com, Mumbai's cyber police investigated and arrested one Ashish Ahire, a 32-year-old techie from Gujarat.

List of fake shopping websites

The investigation further revealed 11 other fake websites that duped people on the pretext of selling them various items. Find the full list below, but there could be more:

shopiiee.com white-stones.in jollyfashion.in fabricmaniaa.com takesaree.com assuredkart.in republicsaleoffers.myshopify.com fabricwibes.com efinancetic.com thefabricshome.com thermoclassic.site kasmira.in

Don't Fall In The Dark Web Of Fake Sites!



Using fake websites selling household items, accused duped 22,000+ people for more than ₹70 lakh.#MumbaiCaseFiles #CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/ehTuZ8EJf2 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 19, 2021

