The wait is finally over. The highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track, starring Kartik Aaryan has dropped on social media.

The track is nothing short of a visual spectacle, with 'Kartik Aaryan setting the screen on fire with his sleek, smooth, infectious 'Spooky Slide' dance moves. Kartik aced moon walk effortlessly. The track begins with a viral 'Hare Ram' meme which is quite popular on Instagram.

Diljit x Pitbull x Neeraj x Tanishq: mega-blockbuster

Apart from Kartik's flawless moonwalk. The iconic 'Hare Ram—Hare Krishna' chant is foot-tapping. While Punjabi powerhouse Diljit Dosanjh brings his unique flair Neeraj Shridhar holds down the Hindi vocals. Together, they manage to retain the essence of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Music maestros Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi at the helm, and the unmistakable vocals of Neeraj Shridhar returning to add his signature touch, this track is a melting pot of cultures, blending global beats with desi flair.

The music and dance moves of Kartik Aaryan have gripped the fans.

Netizens were of the view that Kartik Aaryan is better than Akshay Kumar, especially in his dance.

A user said, "That "Hay Hari Ram" was epic... And your dance moves smooth like butter ❤️ rock rooh baba."

Another mentioned, "Pitbull + Diljit Dosanjhs Punjabi tadka + Neeraj Sridhars Nostalgic voice + Kartik Aaryans move! This is blockbuster stuff."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is Directed by Anees Bazmee. The film will be released on November 1, 2024.