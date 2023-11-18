David Beckham created ripples all across social media with his India visit. After watching the Indian cricket team enter into the finals, the football legend attended a grand welcome party at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Delhi residence.

He also sneaked some time to meet Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat. Amid all this, David also met Sara Ali Khan with many youths waiting for an interview on Meta.

Sara's long post

Sara shared the video on social media and wrote, "What a lovely experience to chat with the humble legend @davidbeckham More than just the celebrity we all admire, it was so amazing to hear this philanthropist talk about equality and education for the girl child with so much care and compassion. Truly inspiring to see someone use their resources, voice and stature to try and make a difference. Here's hoping more and more people continue to do the same @metaindia #BeckhamXSara @dcatalent."

Netizens laud

"Every bollywood celeb posted abt david bt david only posted abt sara," a user wrote. "Sara is a Columbia graduate, she's a pataudi with sports in her genes and she is definitely a celebrity who is very well spoken, well educated n elegant so yes I think she is a good representation for the smart youth. She's relatable and has a huge young following so y not!!" another user wrote.

"Better than Janhvi and Ananya to interview such a legend," a social media user commented. "Sara Ali Khan is the granddaughter of legendary captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi," another social media user commented. "She joined her hands for namaste to david. You can see her upbringing," was one more comment on the video.

Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen joining Sara for the metaverse talk. And, the Pataudi siblings seem to have won over the social media with their demeanour.