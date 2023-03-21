Netizens are convinced Kriti Sanon has undergone a nose job. Reddit users have shared pictures of Kriti Sanon's face explaining her before and after looks. And while the change is minute, many are convinced it is because of going under the knife. While celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and many others have openly accepted going under the knife, Kriti is yet to accept or deny the speculations.

What social media thinks

"Definitely, but the work she has done is very subtle and well done. It's like you look at her, and have a hard time pinpointing exactly what changed but the change is obvious at the same time," one user wrote. "In her initial close up ads she had flaring nostrils, I think the surgery was primarily for that," another user commented.

Many feel its weight loss, lighting and make up

However, there were many who felt the change in her look was primarily because of contouring and weight loss. Many were convinced that the actress has not gone under the knife for sure. Many even said it could be the work of lighting and makeup.