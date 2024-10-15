After the success of Citadel: Honey Bunny's teaser, the trailer of Citadel: Honey Bunny featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Varun Dhawan was dropped on Tuesday. The series also features Kay Kay Menon, along with an exciting ensemble cast that includes Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

In the trailer of Citadel: Honey Bunny, the stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruits struggling actor Honey (Samantha) to help him for a side gig. During that time, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.

The exhilarating and riveting spy thriller set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90's, which features explosive action and high-octane stunts.

Samantha and Varun's adrenaline rush will surely keep you on the edge of your seats.

Netizens loved the high-octane espionage spy thriller and lauded Samnatha and Varun's chemistry. A section of netizens said that Priyanka Chopra's Citadel fell flat and lacked chemistry. The Indian version is quite appealing and Samantha is far better an actor than Priyanka.

A user said, "Varun and Sam's chemistry is chemistrifying."

Another mentioned, "Samantha is a better actor than Priyanka."

What did Varun and Samantha say?

"Bunny is unlike any role I've played before. As a spy, he not only leads a double life, but every aspect of his personality has two distinct sides, which was very exciting for me as an actor. Intricately woven into the storyline, his portrayal required me to draw on a blend of experiences and characters I've embodied over the years, as well as mentally and physically prepare for the gruelling stunts and amped-up action scenes, making it one of my most challenging performances yet. And I am deeply grateful to Prime Video, Raj & DK, and AGBO for the opportunity to bring Bunny to life," said Varun Dhawan.

Samantha said, "The opportunity to be part of an action-packed entertainer with a gripping storyline, rich character depth, and intense hand-to-hand combats and stunts that rival international standards, along with the prospect to play an integral role in this collection of connected spy stories, is what drew me to this project. The challenges and efforts required to bring Honey to life have left a profound impact on me, both professionally and personally, making it one of the most significant roles of my career. I'm confident that the audience will thoroughly enjoy this series, not just in India but across the many countries and territories where it will stream on Prime Video."

The Indian series born from the world of Citadel is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. The series is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes from AGBO, alongside David Weil (Hunters), executive produce Citadel: Honey Bunny and all series within the world of Citadel. Midnight Radio is also an executive producer.

The series will be released on November 7.