Kajol was seen in full festive fervour during Durga puja festivities. The bengali beauty was seen along with her son, Yug, attending Navratri revelry. From dancing with Jackie Shroff, bonding with Jaya Bachchan to posing with Rani Mukerji; Kajol gave us many picture worthy moments during Durga puja 2023. A new picture shows Yug Devgan serving bhog to the devotees inside durga puja pandal.

Yug's picture grabs attention

The picture shared by a paparazzo shows Yug serving bhog as devotees are seen sitting in a queue. In another picture he is also seen distributing prasad to Kajol and other attendees. Social media has a lot to say about Yug's picture. "Apni beti ko bhi laaya kro usko bhi kuch acha sikhavo usko to club se party se fursat nhi h (Bring your daughter as well, teach her something apart from parying and club)," wrote a user.

Social media comments

"Daughter has gotten away from hands, now manage your son," another user wrote. "Sanskari boy but where is the sanskari girl?" a social media user asked. "Is his movie going to come soon that he is busy in promotional activities?" another social media user asked. "Are they doing this only in front of camera not in real life," a user asked. "Hard work of parents, these children reaping the fruits," another user opined.

"Our kids so this everyday," read a comment. "This is just for media and photoshoot," another comment read. "Where is Ajay Devgn?" one more user asked. "Kajol turns Bengali just for a day," read another one of the comments. However, there were many who urged social media users not to generate so much hate and negativity for star kids.