Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his recently released film Jawan which was released in theatres on Sept 7, 2023. Ever since the trailer of Jawan was released one of the dialogues mouthed by SRK "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar.." (Before touching the son, talk to his father).

Netizens debated that the line was for Sameer Wankhede. Amid King Khan and his team celebrating the success of Jawan, the news of Sameer Wankhede winning the bribery case involving Khan's son Aryan Khan valued at 25 crore rupees surfaced online.

What was the case about?

For the unversed, Sameer Wankhede had arrested Aryan Khan after he conducted a raid at Cordelia Cruise. However, later, Aryan was given a clean chit by NCB's SIT (Special Investigation Team).

Post this, certain allegations were raised against Wankhede regarding the "conduct of the raid/investigation". He was reportedly accused of extortion of money in order to free Aryan. To probe these allegations, a SET was formed within the NCB, which subsequently submitted its report, along with related documents, to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Sameer Wankhede won the bribery case involving Khan's son Aryan Khan valued at 25 crore rupees

Wankhede was reportedly charged with attempting to extort Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan in exchange for Aryan Khan's release in the drug case. The WhatsApp chats were leaked.

To prove himself innocent Sameer had filed an application seeking the quashing of a report dated June 16, 2022, which was prepared by the Special Enquiry Team (SET), led by Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi. Wankhede stated that since Singh was supervising the investigation, it was a violation of the principles of natural justice for Singh to head the SET investigating his own case.

Had a great opportunity to watch a beautiful Marathi movie based on the laurels of Subedar #Tanhaji Malusare, who was one of the greatest warriors and ardent follower of Shri Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His name is synonymous to Gallantry and Chivalry and a TRUE HERO each and… pic.twitter.com/SaEKiUDnqm — Sameer Wankhede (@swankhede_IRS) September 9, 2023

As per reports, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) is said to have mentioned in its order that Gyaneshwar Singh was not a part of the special enquiry team (SET) procedure by Wankhede. He was reportedly the one who instructed Wankhede in the Cordelia drug case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Coming back to SRK's'Jawan'. The film has surpassed 200 cr in merely two days and shattered the box office records. The film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani along with cameos of Deepika Padukone.