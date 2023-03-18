RRR is roaring overseas, and the film and song have won several awards internationally. Recently, RRR's Naatu Naatu won an Oscar for the best original song category. Oscars, team 'RRR' is back in India and continues to celebrate the victory. On Friday, one of the lead actors of RRR Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Ram Charan meets Amit Shah

Ram Charan greeted the Home Minister with a bouquet of flowers and a traditional silk stole. Amit Shah then extended his heartiest congratulatory message to Ram Charan and felicitated him with a red silk stole as well. Several reports also stated that Ram Charan is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi soon.

After RRR won an Oscar earlier this week. Ram Charan in his first-ever media interaction n Day 1 of India Today Conclave 2023 spoke about why he didn't perform live for Naatu Naatu and also shared that he is a fan of Salman Khan.

Ram Charan talks about Salman Khan

Ram Charan, at India Today Conclave 2023, spoke about Salman Khan. He said, "Even before I wanted to meet, he invited me being my dad's (Chiranjeevi) very old friend. They've done ads together for a very, very long time. Mr Salman Khan, said 'Beta, I heard you're in town.' I said, 'How come?' He said, 'Nothing happens in Mumbai (without him knowing).' He invited me home and that warm reception I'll keep in my heart."

To this, moderator Rajdeep Sardesai told him, "Salman Khan is a great host but dangerous when he invites you home because the night doesn't end till 5 am." The Pan India superstar replied, "No, Sir. He is very graceful. He lets us. If people want to stay, voluntarily they stay." When further asked, "You're a bhai ka fan?" He replied, "Yes, sir, yes."

On not performing on Naatu Naatu

Several reports claim that Ram Charan and Jr NTR refused to perform Naatu Naatu on the stage. Ram Charan at the conclave refuted reports and stated, "I was 100 per cent ready to get that call but I truly don't know what happened. But let's not talk about it because the troupe who did it there, were fantastic and they did a better job than us. I have done it so many times and on so many stages, now it's for us to relax and enjoy the show and see somebody else perform for India. I feel it is no longer our song, it is India's song. It's the people who have taken us to the carpet."

Ram Charan and his wife arrived in Delhi on Friday

Meanwhile, Ram Charan reached Delhi on Friday early morning. A sea of fans and media gathered at the airport to welcome the actor. They carried banners, and posters with his name and photos on them to welcome the actor back to his country. The actor made sure to greet his fans through the sunroof of his car.

Speaking to reporters stationed outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Ram Charan said, "I am pleased and happy. Thank you, everyone. We are proud of M.M Keeravani, S.S. Rajamouli and Chandrabose. Because of their hard work, we went to the red carpet and brought Oscar for India."

GlobalStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu received a grand welcome at Delhi airport from the Media/Friends/Fans and well wishers #GlobalstarRamcharan #RamCharanpic.twitter.com/i95rXPCb5Z — RC Yuvashakthi Guntur District (@RcyuvashkthiGtr) March 17, 2023

Ram Charan says 'Naatu Naatu' is the song of the people of India

"I thank all the fans and people from North to South and East to West parts of India for watching RRR and making the 'Naatu Naatu' song a superhit. Naatu Naatu was not our song it was the song of the people of India. It gave us an avenue for the Oscars," he added.

Earlier during the early hours of Friday, RRR director SS Rajamouli and Naatu Naatu composer M.M. Keeravaani returned to Hyderabad after attending the Oscars ceremony.

About Naatu Naatu

'Naatu Naatu' was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event.

Work front

Ram Charan is shooting for RC 15. It reportedly features Charan in two distinct avatars. The film stars Kiara Advani.