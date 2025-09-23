Congratulations are in order for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, as the couple has finally put rumours to rest and announced that they are expecting their first child.

Yes, the wait is finally over! Bollywood's much-loved couple took to social media to share the happy news with their fans.

On Tuesday, Vicky and Katrina posted a beautiful candid photo of themselves, where Katrina is seen lovingly flaunting her baby bump. The picture shows the duo dressed in all-white ensembles, with Vicky gently cradling Katrina's bump.

Sharing the oh-so-beautiful photo, the couple wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. ॐ."

Needless to say, the announcement broke the internet, as fans had been waiting with bated breath for the couple to make it official. Friends, fans, and industry colleagues quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Janhvi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry, Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Neha Dhupia, and many others dropped heartfelt wishes for the parents-to-be and blessed the baby.

For months, speculation was rife about Katrina's pregnancy, as she was noticeably skipping events while Vicky was making solo appearances. The couple had kept the happy news under wraps, and now that it's official, fans can't wait to welcome the little one.

As per reports, Katrina and Vicky are set to welcome their baby in October or November this year.

The two tied the knot in December 2021 in a dreamy wedding ceremony held in Rajasthan.