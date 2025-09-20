Viral: Katrina Kaif flaunts baby bump amid pregnancy rumours; fans awaiting official announcement

Power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are among the most loved in B-town. Ever since their wedding, they've mostly kept a low profile, occasionally treating fans to glimpses of their life through festive photos and videos with family on Instagram.

Needless to say, Katrina and Vicky are a perfect case of opposites attract; it's more like pancakes meets paratha.

It's been over four years since their marriage, and for the last two, the internet has been buzzing with one recurring question: When are they having a baby? From Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty launch videos to her being spotted in oversized outfits, speculation about her pregnancy surfaces every now and then, making it one of the most talked-about topics in Bollywood circles.

And now, as the couple steps into their fourth year of marriage, the rumours are back in full swing. Recently, Katrina was spotted at Mumbai's Versova jetty in baggy white casuals with Vicky by her side. Soon after, she skipped the premiere of The Bads of Bollywood, where Vicky appeared solo, adding more fuel to the fire.

The chatter grew louder when a new photo of Katrina, seemingly from her latest ad shoot, surfaced on social media. In the viral picture, she's seen wearing a maroon gown, and eagle-eyed netizens claimed they spotted a baby bump. While some argued the photo could be from a maternity shoot or even AI-generated, fans pointed out that her team had the image removed and insisted it was from a real ad campaign.

As soon as the photo hit Reddit, netizens went into a frenzy.

"So, so happy for her... congratulations!" one user wrote.

"My inner 14-year-old fan is screaming with joy," added another.

A third even said, "At first glance, I thought it was a throwback to Kareena's pregnancy, but wow, congratulations!"

?#VickyKaushal & #KatrinaKaif travel to Alibaugh in a ferry and hold hands ?



Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif steal hearts, twinning in chic white outfits on a dreamy ferry ride! ?✨



The power couple's radiant vibes & scenic backdrop make waves online. Fans can't get enough of… pic.twitter.com/YZrr759O9l — Bollywood Base (@Bollywood_Base) July 30, 2025

Katrina and Vicky to embrace parenthood in October or November

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Katrina is indeed in her third trimester, and the baby is expected sometime in October. Much like Virat and Anushka, the couple seems to be keeping things low-key until the baby arrives.

This isn't the first time her outfit choices have sparked rumours. Earlier this year, her New Year's Eve post in a flowy polka-dot dress also triggered pregnancy buzz, thanks to a fan theory that associates polka prints with Bollywood pregnancies (remember Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone?).

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private ceremony in Rajasthan.